media release: This winter, escape the chill and dive into a thrilling evening of intrigue, laughter, and mystery at Rock N Wool Winery. On Friday, January 24, 2025, at 7:30 PM CST, the winery invites you to join the ultimate adult-themed party experience: “Death at the Office Party.”

Set in the cozy yet vibrant ambiance of Rock N Wool Winery, this interactive murder mystery event promises to be the wildest ride of the season. Guests will step into the drama and work together to uncover the culprit behind a mysterious death at an office holiday party.

What to Expect:

A Night of Fun & Mystery: Get ready to channel your inner detective and solve a chilling whodunit.

Complimentary Libations: Every participant receives a free glass of wine or a cocktail to kick off the festivities.

Delicious Treats: Enjoy complimentary munchies and sweets throughout the evening.

Pizza for Purchase: Hungry for more? Order from our delicious selection of pizzas.

Casual Party Vibes: Dress as you would for a laid-back office holiday party—and prepare for some adult-themed fun!

Seating is limited for this exclusive event, so don’t wait to secure your spot. Whether you’re a seasoned sleuth or just looking for a unique night out, “Death at the Office Party” is the perfect way to liven up a cold winter evening.

About Rock N Wool Winery: Nestled in the heart of Wisconsin, Rock N Wool Winery is a local gem known for its small-batch wines, rustic charm, and memorable events. From scenic vineyard views to lively gatherings, the winery offers the perfect escape for wine lovers and adventure seekers alike. Near Madison & Wisconsin Dells.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rocknwoolwinery.com or follow us on Facebook!

Don’t miss out—join us for a night to remember (and solve)!