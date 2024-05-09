Death on Skates: A Roller Rink Murder Mystery

Rock N Wool Winery, Poynette W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955

media release: This is every detective's fantasy come true- an opportunity for people with a passion for murder mysteries...1970s…roller rink…nostalgia...and detective work, to get to solve this unique investigation.

Come to our 1970s themed murder mystery. A free glass of wine and light eats as well as laughs and intrigue. Takes place at Joe’s Dinky Diner located at Rock N Wool Winery. Wear your bell bottoms and get ready to have fun solving the mystery. Don't like dressing up, no problem, come just enjoy mystery too. Limited seating is available.

Theater & Dance
