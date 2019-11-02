press release: Join Kelly Teague, death tale weaver, end-of-life planner, and certified death midwife for a Day of the Dead chat about all things death and dying at Crucible's Death Saloon. Ever wanted to attend a Death Cafe'? Death Saloon is the same concept only with adult beverages! We will chat all about our fears, beliefs, ideas and even tell each other jokes. You don't want to miss this!

Come for a Death in the Afternoon or Corpse Revivor #2 drink, stay to talk death and calavera cake.

*Death Saloon is NOT a grief support group.

Doors open 3:30. Chat begins at 4 p.m.