Death Spa
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
DMNX Photo
"Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage.
Cody Lemke
media release: Schlock and Awe Presents: Death Spa
FREE live movie showing featuring commentary from comics Cody Lemke, Rich D'Amore, and Breanne Wilhite. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!
This March, join us for the 1980s slasher stinker Death Spa! You know this movie's a winner because it's alternatively titled "Killer Workout" or "Aerobicide" depending on where you watch it. If you like '80s synth-pop, lycra, and constant gyrating, this one's for you.
Doors open at 8:30PM, show starts 9:00P
Seating is first come, first served. Free parking and full bar service available at venue.