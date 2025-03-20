× Expand DMNX Photo "Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage. Cody Lemke

media release: Schlock and Awe Presents: Death Spa

FREE live movie showing featuring commentary from comics Cody Lemke, Rich D'Amore, and Breanne Wilhite. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

-------

This March, join us for the 1980s slasher stinker Death Spa! You know this movie's a winner because it's alternatively titled "Killer Workout" or "Aerobicide" depending on where you watch it. If you like '80s synth-pop, lycra, and constant gyrating, this one's for you.

Doors open at 8:30PM, show starts 9:00P

https://www.facebook.com/ events/489828547524244/

Seating is first come, first served. Free parking and full bar service available at venue.