Deborah Kabler reception

"Wonderment," noon-4 pm Saturdays, through 2/22, PhotoMidwest Studio Gallery (reception 7-9 pm, 2/6).

About the exhibit:

I am still finding my way as a photographer, so this exhibit is essentially theme-less. These 28 photos date from 2016 to 2023 and are from locations near and far. The common element is that each image causes me to stop, to think, to feel, and most importantly, to remember the stories.

About the photographer:

Deb Kabler, librarian turned photographer, has lived in Wisconsin since 1988. As a kid, books were Deb’s constant companion, so no one was surprised by her eventual career. Although retired from the library business, she uses photography to capture the “story moments” in her life. “Wonderment” is her first exhibit at PhotoMidwest. Deb and her husband live in Blue Mounds, WI.