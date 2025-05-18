media release: Join pianist Debosir Ghosh in an intimate concert at the home of Ellen White.

Debosir is originally from Buffalo, NY. He began piano at the age of five, starting his journey at the Buffalo Suzuki Strings school and subsequently joined the Royal Conservatory of Music Program in which he studied with Mary Handley. Debosir received the Conservatory's National Gold Medal for his Licentiate degree and was also invited to perform the Carnival of the Animals with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in 2021. Additionally, he has given performances at Carnegie Hall and won several awards in the Toronto and Stamford Kiwanis Music Festivals, as well as the Steinway Piano Competition in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Debosir recently graduated from Duke University, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Neuroscience and continued his music endeavors under the study of Ieva Jokubaviciute and Derison Duarte. His favorite composers are Rachmaninoff and Beethoven and he is particularly fond of listening to and performing the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No.3. Outside of classical music, Debosir also enjoys exploring the Madison area, listening to other genres of music such as jazz, hip hop, and R&B, and is an avid aviation enthusiast.