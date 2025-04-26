Decade of Dreams
Full Compass 9770 Silicon Prairie Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53593
media release: A decade ago, Capital City Theatre began as a dream—a vision to bring world-class musical theatre to our community. From our very first production of Violet through our sold out run of Murder for Two, we’ve spent ten years inspiring audiences, mentoring young artists, and creating extraordinary theatre experiences.
Now, it’s time to celebrate!
Join us for Decade of Dreams, an unforgettable evening marking ten years of Capital City Theatre. This special event will honor our journey, showcase spectacular performances, and raise crucial funds for the exciting future ahead.
Hosted by: John Stofflet
Join Emmy Award-Winning Journalist John Stofflet as he guides us through a musical revue of highlights from some of our most beloved productions, including:
On The Town
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Special Guest: Jason Williams
A fan favorite returns! Jason Williams will reprise two of his most iconic Capital City Theatre roles:
Lloyd from Shining in Misery
Clarence the Angel from It’s a Wonderful Life
Exquisite Catering by Upstairs Downstairs Catering
Enjoy a delicious selection of gourmet bites and beverages while mingling with fellow theater lovers, artists, and supporters.
Exclusive Auction & Experiences
Bid on one-of-a-kind auction items, including:
A private boat cruise for 10 on Lake Mendota
Exclusive theater packages and VIP experiences
A special fan experience for It’s a Wonderful Life