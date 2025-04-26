media release: A decade ago, Capital City Theatre began as a dream—a vision to bring world-class musical theatre to our community. From our very first production of Violet through our sold out run of Murder for Two, we’ve spent ten years inspiring audiences, mentoring young artists, and creating extraordinary theatre experiences.

Now, it’s time to celebrate!

Join us for Decade of Dreams, an unforgettable evening marking ten years of Capital City Theatre. This special event will honor our journey, showcase spectacular performances, and raise crucial funds for the exciting future ahead.

Hosted by: John Stofflet

Join Emmy Award-Winning Journalist John Stofflet as he guides us through a musical revue of highlights from some of our most beloved productions, including:

On The Town

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Special Guest: Jason Williams

A fan favorite returns! Jason Williams will reprise two of his most iconic Capital City Theatre roles:

Lloyd from Shining in Misery

Clarence the Angel from It’s a Wonderful Life

Exquisite Catering by Upstairs Downstairs Catering

Enjoy a delicious selection of gourmet bites and beverages while mingling with fellow theater lovers, artists, and supporters.

Exclusive Auction & Experiences

Bid on one-of-a-kind auction items, including:

A private boat cruise for 10 on Lake Mendota

Exclusive theater packages and VIP experiences

A special fan experience for It’s a Wonderful Life