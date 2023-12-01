December Art Show reception
to
Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Valerie Hodgson
A painting of a bird flying.
Detail from a painting by Valerie Hodgson.
media release: Join us for a celebration of local artists December 1-8 at Common Wealth Gallery. Fiber art, clothing, jewelry, ceramics, paintings, embroidery, and more!
Participating Artists: Jennifer Bastian, Catherine Capellaro, Leo Rohn-Capellaro, Valerie Hodgson, Wendy Fern Hutton, Shelli Lee, Issac Lyons, Teri Messinides, Emily Popp, Eddie Plunkett, Lillian Sizemore, and Tona Williams
TWO SPECIAL EVENTS!
Opening party: Dec. 1, 6-9 pm (with refreshments)
Closing party: Dec. 8, 6-9 pm
Gallery is also open 9 am-5 pm during weekdays.