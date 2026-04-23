Deciding What's True in a Polarized Society

from the SWWAP newsletter: In a time when news is everywhere, all the time, it's important to think about the news we see, and how we interpret it. This talk by UW-Professor Michael Wagner reviews research on fake news, fact-checking, and selective exposure to like-minded media outlets and describes the implications for democracy.

Michael W. Wagner is William T. Evjue Distinguished Chair for the Wisconsin Idea and professor of journalism and mass communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he directs the Center for Communication and Civic Renewal. His work, exploring how individual interactions in the information ecology affect what people believe, what they want, and what they do has been published in prestigious journals such as Science, Journal of Communication, the International Journal of Press/Politics and in books he has co-authored at Cambridge University Press, CQ Press, and Sage Press.