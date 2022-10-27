Decision to Leave

media release: South Korea | 2022 | DCP | 138 min. | Korean with English subtitles

Director: Park Chan-wook; Cast: Tang Wei, Park Hae-il, Go Kyung-pyo

This seductive, twisty neonoir is first movie in six years from South Korean master Park Chan-wook (The Handmaiden, Oldboy). A straightlaced detective investigating a suspicious death begins to fall for the victim’s beautiful young wife—even as history begins to repeat itself. Winner of the Best Director prize at Cannes, Park’s romantic thriller is the work of “a world-class artist at the top of his game” (The Hollywood Reporter).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times.

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the UW Cinematheque’s new Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.