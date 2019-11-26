Decoding the War

Google Calendar - Decoding the War - 2019-11-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Decoding the War - 2019-11-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Decoding the War - 2019-11-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Decoding the War - 2019-11-26 18:00:00

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: World War II is at its peak; Nazi Germany continues to bomb London. The only way for Great Britain to survive is for a team of codebreakers to decipher the encrypted messages from Germany. Your mission is to decode the messages and save the world in the next 45 minutes. Can you do it? Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.

Info

View Map
Kids & Family
Recreation
608-827-7402
