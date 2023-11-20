Decolonizing Gender and Sexuality

media release: Mx T Clearwater will offer perspectives on rethinking gender and sexuality through Indigenous cultural lenses, introducing key terminology and exploring history between colonizers and Indigenous peoples.

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.

