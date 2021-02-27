ONLINE: Deconstructing Anti-Blackness Across the Diaspora

media release: Join the nINA Collective for an international dialogue event focusing on the experiences of Black women across the African diaspora. Special guest, Thaís Rosa Pinheiro, will be in conversation with nINA Collective members, Alia Stevenson and Jacquelyn Boggess. Thaís Rosa Pinheiro is a researcher and founder of Connecting Territories, a travel agency that uses travel and education to create dialogue, break stereotypes and prejudices. Thais has a Master's degree in Social Memory, and she is a specialist in African and Afro-Brazilian history. The conversation will focus on deconstructing racism and anti-blackness through dialogue, history, and relationships across the Americas.