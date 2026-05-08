media release: Before Memorial Day, there was Decoration Day—a historic precursor in which participants honored soldiers who died in the Civil War by visiting cemeteries and bringing flowers to the fallen. Visit Old World Wisconsin and learn the story behind this unique predecessor to our modern day of observance at Pleasant Ridge, a replica of one of the earliest refuges for formerly enslaved people and an early example of integrated communities in America.

Adult (18-64): $24

Teen (13-17): $24

Senior (65+): $20

Child (5-12): $16

Children under 5: Free

Society members receive free admission