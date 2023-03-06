media release: UW Havens Wright Center for Social Justice Social Cinema series: Film screening will begin at 6:30 PM with discussion to follow.

Executive-produced and narrated by Jason Momoa, Deep Rising illuminates the vital relationship between the deep ocean and sustaining life on Earth. The documentary also follows mining startup The Metals Company, as it pursues funding, public favor, and permission from the International Seabed Authority to mine wide swathes of the Pacific Ocean floor.

Post-screening discussion facilitator

Leah Horowitz is associate drofessor in the Departments of Environmental Studies and American Indian & Indigenous Studies. As a critical cultural geographer, Horowitz uses ethnographic methods to examine power dynamics within environmental governance, across a range of scales. At the local scale, she examines “grassroots environmental governance”: community efforts to influence environmental decision-making processes. Her research investigates ideologies, policies, and power relations of élites at the global scale, to better understand the power structures conditioning the forms and outcomes of community-based resistance to industrial expansion. She has studied Indigenous Kanak communities’ responses to mining projects in New Caledonia, and community engagements with biodiversity conservation in New Caledonia, Malaysia, and the U.S. Currently, her research focuses on resistance to oil and gas pipelines.