Deep Roots, Bright Future: Celebrating 10 Years of Kernza & Improved Cereal Breeding in Wisconsin

media release: Join us to celebrate a decade of advancing clean water and healthy soils through the development of Wisconsin Kernza and improved cereal breeding, and the people who made it possible. Come eat, drink, and connect as we honor the diverse, deep roots of food and forage we’ve cultivated together.

We will gather on the first floor of Four Winds Farm iconic barn/event space to enjoy sweet & savory Kernza tarts & treats, local organic grains, Karben4 Brewing Co's new Fantasy Factory IPA made with WI Kernza and enjoy music on the outdoor patio. Summery non-alcoholic beverages will be provided.

We will hear from those who have paved the way for Kernza to set roots in Wisconsin and set our visions together for the next 10 years. We'll stretch our legs to tour the largest Kernza fields in southern Wisconsin at their peak, and come back together to finish off the evening with live music on the outside patio, complete with Kernza and cereals songs.

Event Agenda

5:30pm - Arrive, Nourish & Refresh

Enjoy sweet & savory Kernza tarts & treats, Fantasy Factory IPA "made with WI Kernza" special release beer, and a summery N/A "mocktail"*

6:00pm - Brief Formal Programming

Hear from farmers, students, researchers, bakers, brewers, supply chain partners, extension, colleagues, and friends as we celebrate 10 years of Kernza and a large legacy of cereal breeding in Wisconsin that supports clean water and healthier soils.

6:30pm - Walking tour of Four Winds Farm's Kernza fields of green & gold

Short guided walk to Four Winds Farm's oldest Kernza field, in full production

7pm - 9pm LIVE MUSIC on the PATIO

Enjoy live music from local musicians, and songs celebrating Kernza

*Special thanks to UW-Madison, Clean Wisconsin and the WI Kernza Supply Chain Hub, ORIGIN Bread Co., Karben4 Brewing Co., and others who made this event possible!