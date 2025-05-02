media release: Step into the groundbreaking world of Deerlady, where punk rock's rebellious spirit meets the finesse of jazz. Obomsawin, hailed as one of GRAMMY.com's top 10 emerging jazz artists, and Abrego, a master of evocative guitar landscapes, craft a daring fusion of free jazz and indie rock. Obomsawin brings her acclaimed bass prowess and compositional genius to the forefront alongside Abrego’s evocative guitar work. Together, they promise an unforgettable Up Close concert experience that defies conventional boundaries.