Def Sonic, DJs El Serpentine, Flow

× Expand Chelsea Blank A close-up of Def Sonic. Def Sonic

media release: We're right in the middle of summer festival season, and WORT-FM is excited to bring y'all a pre-party for AtwoodFest - in the heart of the eastside at one of our favorite places - The ALCHEMY!

The night begins with DJ FLOW (Jusu Bockarie), one of the PAN AFRICA radio show's newest DJs, bringing wonderful beats & dance grooves to the occasion. Spins begin @ 8:45pm

DEF SONIC brings us acclaimed live music @ 10pm! - ardent vocal melodies, with trippy loops & beats, samples & synths.

DJ EL SERPENTINE ~ of the RATTLESNAKE SHAKE radio show (among a few of his stellar shows on WORT!) ~ brings us more dance party music from 11 to midnight+ to bring in the festive weekend!

AND we'll have DOOR PRIZES! (doors at 8:30pm)

There's NO COVER, but those who donate to WORT at the door will be able to win Prizes, including concert tickets, WORT-FM merch, & gift certificates from Schenks-Atwood area businesses.

(Stay tuned for updates on WORT FM's FB page)

WE'RE SUPER FIRED-UP as this is the First Live Music show at Alchemy this year!

SEE Y'ALL Thur. JULY 27 @ Schenks Corners!

www.alchemymadison.com

www.facebook.com/ PanAfricaRadioShow

defsonicmusic.bandcamp.com

www.wortfm.org