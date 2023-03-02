Def Sonic, Liar Truther, Bitter Tiger

× Expand Chelsea Blank A close-up of Def Sonic. Def Sonic

media release: Originating for Milwaukee, Madison based artist Def Sonic is a solo (sometimes duo act w/ local recording artist 'Bitter Tiger') loop/ethereal performance/recording artist who blurs genres w/ hypno-tones, beats, samples/loops/strums/synths & reverberated vocals. The album Anthropia was released Feb. 10, 2023.

