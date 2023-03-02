Def Sonic, Liar Truther, Bitter Tiger

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Originating for Milwaukee, Madison based artist Def Sonic is a solo (sometimes duo act w/ local recording artist 'Bitter Tiger') loop/ethereal performance/recording artist who blurs genres w/ hypno-tones, beats, samples/loops/strums/synths & reverberated vocals. The album Anthropia was released Feb. 10, 2023.

https://www.instagram.com/therealdefsonic/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/678G3go3zlbmC90lL9T9BV?si=yPbY5m1nQN-s639YPnxi_w

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmt642xmccEAQXbJPUtS7tg

