Def Sonic, Liar Truther, Bitter Tiger
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Chelsea Blank
A close-up of Def Sonic.
Def Sonic
media release: Originating for Milwaukee, Madison based artist Def Sonic is a solo (sometimes duo act w/ local recording artist 'Bitter Tiger') loop/ethereal performance/recording artist who blurs genres w/ hypno-tones, beats, samples/loops/strums/synths & reverberated vocals. The album Anthropia was released Feb. 10, 2023.
https://www.instagram.com/ther
https://open.spotify.com/artis