Defend Black Girlhood Fundraiser

media release: Join us as we welcome Lilada Gee and Defending Black Girlhood into the taproom for a Sunday party. We’ll celebrate and share knowledge together while enjoying:

— Justif-I-ed PA West Coast-Style Hazy IPA release - This beer is back after a long hiatus, enjoy big burst of guava, blueberry, and dank tropical fruits

— Artwork by Lilada Gee

— Information on the mission of Defending Black Girlhood and how to get involved

— Food truck

— Live music???

Defending Black Girlhood is a Madison-based initiative with the goal of creating a movement to unite leadership, vision, policy, and strategy to identify gaps in services and areas of need, and to then plan and implement a long-term strategy to improve the lives of Black girls in Madison and beyond.

A portion of proceeds from Justif-I-ed PA West Coast-Style Hazy IPA sales goes directly to Defending Black Girlhood. Thank you for the continued partnership Justified Anger, Defending Black Girlhood, Alex Gee, and Lilada Gee!

