media release: Sat. July 16, 7:00 pm Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) Defend the Atlanta Forest – presentation and discussion hosted by the Madison Infoshop! Atlanta is a city in a forest, but now the city is planning to bulldoze over 300 acres to build a “cop city” training center for police. Yet, residents have begun to put up quite a fight to stop these plans. Join us to learn more about the struggle, the history of the Atlanta forest, and hear a report back from the frontlines of the movement. Also, learn how the movement against “cop city” relates to local struggles in Madison and how to get engaged and organized with others. More info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1056049975102226/