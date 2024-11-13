media release: We are the ACLU – and we are ready to take action from the very moment Donald Trump takes the oath of office.

As we prepare to face a second Trump presidency, we want to reassure you: The ACLU has a comprehensive plan to confront any threat to our civil liberties, just as we did during his first term.

Join us today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific for our virtual Post-Election Town Hall: Defending Freedom in a Trump Presidency. Please note: This link will take you to a third-party website, youtube.com.

We'll outline how we plan to use every tool at our disposal – litigation, advocacy, and grassroots organizing – to protect our rights. We'll lift up the critical role of states and cities as a firewall for freedom, and we'll share actionable ways you can be part of the fight.