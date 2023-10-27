media release: Friday Lunch: Defining Dispossession: Anticolonial Claims-making and the Transformation of Modern International Law

Allison Powers Useche, assistant professor of history, UW-Madison

Friday, Oct. 27, 12:00 PM, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

This Friday Lunch talk identifies a new origin story for key features of contemporary international law in early twentieth century attempts to shield the U.S. government from legal responsibility for colonial violence.

