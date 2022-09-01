RSVP for Degree Dash

media release: Get your semester off to a fast start! Join fellow graduate students, faculty and staff for the Degree Dash hosted by the Graduate School at UW–Madison.

You will meet new people, race across our beautiful campus, and come away with a free giveaway. And the best part is, whether you come in first or last place, you’ll get a diploma at the finish line.

All are encouraged to participate in this free event – new and current graduate students, faculty, staff and family members.

Set your goal for 5.07 miles for the Doctoral Derby (no, you don’t have to be in a PhD program to participate), or for 1.94 miles for the Master’s Mile (for those who need to “graduate” early). Race distances are based on approximate average time to degree.

Both routes start and end on Library Mall (located just west of Memorial Library), follow portions of the Lakeshore Path and nearby streets, and are wheelchair and stroller accessible.

Steps required to participate

1. Register online and submit an e-waiver no later than 3:00pm on Thursday, September 1. All racers must register and submit an e-waiver to participate.

The e-waiver instructions will be prompted during the registration process. Racers bringing children to participate in the race, including children riding in strollers, will need to register them and sign an e-waiver for them.

If you have questions or concerns, please email Alissa Ewer, alissa.ewer@wisc.edu. On the day of the race, volunteers at the check-in table on Library Mall will be able to answer any questions as well.

2. Check in, in person, to receive your bib and t-shirt.

Please bring your campus ID or other photo ID (except children). There are two options:

Early check-in (highly recommended): Avoid the lines on race day! Early check-in will take place 10am – 3pm, Monday, August 29 – Thursday, September 1, at the Graduate School, Room 217 Bascom Hall.

OR

Race day check-in: Opens Friday, September 2 at 7:15am under the tent on Library Mall. If you choose this option, you must complete check-in 15 minutes prior to the start of your race.

Please note that you must register at least one day prior to checking in. You cannot register and pick up your bib/t-shirt on the same day. The deadline to register is 3:00pm on Thursday, September 1.