ONLINE: DEI @ UW-Madison: Past, Present, and Future

press release: "FORWARD: The Wisconsin Idea, Past & Present" is a free, public lecture series is open to all. The Wisconsin Idea is that the boundaries of the University are the boundaries of the state. This fall's lecture series will be conducted online. To join the public lectures, please register in advance by emailing Chad Alan Goldberg at cagoldberg@wisc.edu. Lectures will be recorded and posted afterward on our website.

Inclusion and the Wisconsin Idea

Dec 1: Torsheika Maddox (Office of Strategic Diversity Planning and Research, UW–Madison), “DEI @ UW–Madison: Past, Present, and Future”