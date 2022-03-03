DEIB Community Outreach Concert

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Free I No ticket required. Part of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Festival. The DEIB Festival aims to facilitate awareness and provide social justice opportunities for students through this series of events focusing on DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging), leadership, collaboration, and community engagement. Watch here for schedule updates.

UW Students will play works by underrepresented, living, suppressed and systematically & historically marginalized composers to bring diverse musical experiences to the community.

608-263-5615
