DEIB Community Outreach Concert

Free I No ticket required. Part of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Festival. The DEIB Festival aims to facilitate awareness and provide social justice opportunities for students through this series of events focusing on DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging), leadership, collaboration, and community engagement.

UW Students will play works by underrepresented, living, suppressed and systematically & historically marginalized composers to bring diverse musical experiences to the community.