Deirdre Brenner & Sibila Konstantinova

Live from the Mead Witter School of Music series. Free.

media release: “Live from the Mead Witter School of Music” is a chamber music series held the second Sunday of each month at the Hamel Music Center during the academic year.

The series is made available by the generosity of donors to the David and Kato Perlman Live from the Mead Witter School of Music Fund.

Pianists Deirdre Brenner and Sibila Konstantinova present a multimedia performance exploring our collective relationship to the galaxy. The concert combines the original two-piano version of the celebrated seven movement work, The Planets, by Gustav Holst, as well as a world-premiere two-piano arrangement by Dobrinka Tabakova of “Tectonic” from her Earth Suite, originally composed in 2018 for the BBC Concert Orchestra.