Deirdre McCalla, Open Mic with Nancy Scott

media release: The National Women's Music Festival will feature a 2023 Festival artist in a 30-minute concert followed by an Open Mic hosted by Nancy Scott. Join us Saturday, November 19, at 7pm (Central Time) for an evening of music. Go to Brown Paper Tickets to purchase your tickets. The cost is $10.00.

Deidre McCalla doesn’t merely take the stage - she owns it. Her songs embody hope and celebration, struggle, loss, and longing - sometimes all in one song!

A dreadlocked singer-songwriter-guitarist for close to five decades Deidre McCalla, Black woman, mother, lesbian, feminist, has long been in the forefront of the growing number of Black musicians reconfiguring perceptions of how Black folk do folk. With five independent albums to to her credit, including her most recent release Endless Grace, Deidre McCalla has touched audiences from Maui to Maine, church basements and college coffeehouses to Carnegie Hall. In 2021 Deidre received a SERFA Award from the Southeast Regional Folk Alliance for distinguished service and exceptional contributions to folk music in the Southeast region of Folk Alliance International. deidremccalla.com

This event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. Click Here to become a Member

Open Mic with Nancy Scott

For over 40 years she has been creating songs, ranging from folk to blues blended with a touch of country, that draw upon her daily experiences and express her soul. She was selected for NWMF’s open mic in 2004 and performed on the Spotlight Stage in 2007. Nancy performed on the 2022 NWMF Spotlight Stage along with her friend and 30-year accompanist, Millie Marlow.

Nancy hosts the Open Mic on the Living Room Stage in the Marketplace.

She received the NWMF Jane Schliessman Award for Contributions to Women’s Music in 2018. nancyscottmusic.com