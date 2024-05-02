Deke Dickerson, Alex Hall & Beau Sample

media release (from Kiki's email list): May 2, 8 pm (doors at 7) Deke Dickerson with Alex Hall and Beau Sample, suggested donation $20

Ever since I saw Deke Dickerson on the Outlaw Country Cruise in 2020 I've been trying to get him to come play the basement. It only took four years, but it's finally happening. He'll be joined by the very familiar faces of drummer Alex Hall (the Flat Five, Jake LaBotz) and upright bassist Beau Sample (Robbie Fulks, Jake LaBotz). It will be his first time in Madison since a Reverend Horton Heat tour in 2013, let's make him feel welcome!

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

