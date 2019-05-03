Del McCoury Band

It doesn’t get more hard-core bluegrass than 79-year-old Del McCoury. His return to the Stoughton Opera House coincides with the release of a career-spanning box set. McCoury keeps the spirit of Bill Monroe alive, but also takes chances with the music that would surely piss off the father of bluegrass. It helps that he’s surrounded by arguably the best bluegrass band ever assembled, including sons Robbie and Ronnie on banjo and mandolin, the latter an International Bluegrass Music Association Mandolin Player of the Year for eight years running. Listen for a shout out to hometown heroes The Cork n’ Bottle String Band, for whom Ronnie wrote the liner notes of the band’s first CD.