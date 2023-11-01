Del Water Gap, Kristiane

× Expand Erica Snyder Del Water Gap on a chair. Del Water Gap

$27 ($25 adv.).

media release: Alt-pop solo artist Del Water Gap announced his upcoming fall tour with an extensive run across North America starting in October. It follows the announcement of his sophomore album I Miss You + I Haven’t Left Yet that arrives 9/29 via Mom+Pop.

The recent album announcement came with single “All We Ever Do Is Talk,” a sparkling anthem that looks at the liminal space between lust and commitment in a newfound relationship. I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet is a masterclass in confessional lyricism – a genuine sonic pleasure with soulful melodies and a haunting electronic landscape filtered through a modern pop lens. It paints a spell-binding, audacious picture of sexuality and substance use that draws on the gritty '60s rockstar glamor detailed by writers from Joan Didion to Eve Babitz.

The album was produced by Del Water Gap alongside Sammy Witte (Harry Styles, Halsey, Lennon Stella), and Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers). Clairo plays clarinet on “Gone In Seconds,” while Arlo Parks features on and co-wrote “Quilt of Steam.” The album title was inspired by a note addressed to his grandmother that was found in a book of William Carlos Williams’ poetry, by his late grandfather.