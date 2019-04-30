Delicate Steve, Fascinator

× Expand Eleanor Petry Delicate Steve

$15 ($12 adv.; ages 18+).

press release: Delicate Steve shared “Freedom,” the latest track from his upcoming album Till I Burn Up coming out on March 1 via ANTI- Records. “I guess you could say the song was equally inspired by Purple Rain, Amen Dunes’ Freedom, A$AP Rocky, Krishnamurti, Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On and Spaghetti Westerns,” Steve explains. Underpinned by a grinding circular guitar line interrupted by what sounds like synthetic warning sirens, watch as an animated, motorcycle-riding Steve starts to race an ice cream truck through the Nevada desert in the video for “Freedom.”

Now nearly ten years into his career, Steve is a cult artist of his time. He has been called to record with his heroes (Paul Simon, Kanye West) and contribute significantly to his contemporaries’ modern masterworks (Amen Dunes, Freedom), all the while recording and releasing his own critically hailed work and sharing the stage with Tame Impala, Mac DeMarco, Growlers and others.

“Steve is an experienced explorer of a variety of genres … There is some twang like we’ve heard from Steve before, but overwhelmingly, the song is dance-ready, electronic-leaning rock that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Ratatat album.” - Uproxx on “Selfie of a Man”

“Delicate Steve seems interested in animating rock’n’roll’s most outrageous qualities, using his studio savvy to make it do all the things it can’t in real life.” – Pitchfork