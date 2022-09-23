× Expand Ryan Nolan Della Mae

(2019 pick) After a hiatus, the Grammy-nominated female bluegrass quartet Della Mae returned with The Butcher Shoppe EP back in March. The Nashville-based band had spent years traveling the world and needed to regroup. Thank goodness they did. The masterful instrumentalists carve, slice and shred their way through the delightful record, topped with sweetly harmonized vocals on tracks like “Sleep With One Eye Open.”

press:

“…Della Mae seems to have narrowed its priorities to one: showcasing its combination of playfulness and muscle as a performing unit.” – NPR Music

“This barn stomper of a single (Bourbon Hound) is soaked in Kentucky bluegrass vibes and the old school country aesthetic with some of the best harmonizing you can imagine.” – Refinery 29

"smart and assured, a continuation of the band's penchant for blurring the lines between bluegrass, folk, soul, and old-time traditions" -The Boston Globe

"never failing to deliver punch, soul and emotion in equal measure ... rootsy, prayerful, spiritual almost - a statement of purpose and direction" -Pop Matters

“How many bands have taken the time-or had the vision-to create a mission statement? I'm guessing not many, but Della Mae's is a significant one…Noble and, as they have repeatedly proven, attainable.” - Country Standard Time