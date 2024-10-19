press release: Back for the tenth year! Enjoying a great beer is as much about where you drink it as the beer itself. And during the Dells Craft Beer Walk, you'll get plenty of atmosphere to go along with every delicious microbrew.

Sample from a huge selection of artisan brews at participating bars while you stroll throughout the downtown Wisconsin Dells area, Friday, October 18 from 5pm – 9pm. Your ticket will get you deals on tasty food and additional tap specials too. Not a bad reason to make it a weekend in Wisconsin Dells!

Advance Tickets: $35 (Purchase between August 1 – October 13)

Week of Event Tickets: $45 (Purchase between October 14 – October 18)

