press release: Saturday, October 19, 2019 - Located on the festival grounds just off of La Crosse St in Downtown Wisconsin Dells.

General Admission: Advance $40 | Day of Event $55

General Admission from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Includes a commemorative glass and is required for everyone. No outside glassware is allowed to be brought inside the tent.

VIP Admission: Advance $65 | Day of Event $80

In addition to general admission, the VIP Admission includes entry into Dells On Tap tent at Noon, commemorative VIP Tasting Glass, pretzel necklace and light snacks from Noon - 1:00 p.m. Only 500 VIP Admissions available.

ALSO:

Dells on Craft Beer Walk – Friday, October 18, 2019

Sample from a huge selection of artisan brews at participating bars while you stroll throughout the downtown Wisconsin Dells area, Friday, October 18 from 5-9 pm.

Register and pick up your tasting glass at the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, 701 Superior Street, Wisconsin Dells, anytime between 9 am and 7 pm on Friday, October 18. Tickets: Advance $20 | Day of Event $30