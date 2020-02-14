Delta Beer Lab Annniversary Weekend

press release: Delta Beer Lab is celebrating its first anniversary and we invite you to join us all weekend (2/14-2/16). There will be several beer releases - new barrel aged anniversary beers and old favorites that you've been begging for. Beers will be released:

Friday, February 14: 3:30 PM Release: BW.01 (Barrel Aged Barleywine)

Saturday, February 15: 11:00 AM Release: IPA.06.8-A (Barrel Aged Imperial IPA)

Sunday, February 16: 11:00 AM Release: BRN.01-A (Dirty Chai Brown Ale), PTR.01-C (Count Chocula Porter), PTR.01-E (Tea Infused Porter), IPA.13.3-A (Milkshake IPA)

- The brewery will be open for free looks, tours, and questions.

- We'll have food from local food carts (stay tuned for the schedule)!

- There will be prizes including free beer and merch, and a pizza/beer party here at The Lab for you and 11 of your friends!

Concerts include Cujo (7-8 pm Friday) and Soggy Prairie (4-7 pm Saturday).

