× Expand courtesy Madison Makers Market Attendees at a past DeltaWeen.

media release: Madison Makers Market is ecstatic to announce the next date in their super popular event series at Delta Beer Lab! DeltaWeen will be held on Saturday, October 24, from 3-8 pm at Delta Beer Lab, 167 E. Badger Road, just off the Beltline in beautiful Madison, Wisconsin.

DeltaWeen will showcase 24 local artists and makers as well as amazing beer and munchies too. Wear your costume for trick-or-treating, enjoy some free face painting, and we’ll be doing a crafty activity too all in the spirit of Spooky Season! Shop unique items that you can’t find anywhere else all with a drink in hand!

This event is free and no tickets are needed to come and enjoy the fun. You only pay for the items you want to buy from vendors, and the drinks or food you want to consume. All ages are welcome.