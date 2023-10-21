DeltaWeen
to
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Local makers & food carts, 3-8 pm, Delta Beer Lab. Free admission. madisonmakersmarket.com.
media release: This is the big exciting super spoopy Halloween spectacular, folks! We're gonna have spooky merch and products, frighteningly good food and drinks, and costumes of all kinds are welcome!
For those of you not in the know, Delta Beer Lab is a small, ambitious brewery that's been fighting the good fight for a while.
So why not cart a bunch of local crafters and a few food trucks out there to have some fun?
This small event will, like other MMM events feature a highly curated selection of local artisans and be hosted by a popular local establishment.
Looking forward to seeing you all there!
ENTERTAINMENT----
Mediums
Face Painting
Costumes
Trick or Treating
Kids Crafting Corner
Music
FOOD OPTIONS----
To Be Announced!
VENDOR LIST----
To Be Announced!
Watch for updates at https://www.facebook.com/events/226342177035605/