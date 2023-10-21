Local makers & food carts, 3-8 pm, Delta Beer Lab. Free admission. madisonmakersmarket.com.

media release: This is the big exciting super spoopy Halloween spectacular, folks! We're gonna have spooky merch and products, frighteningly good food and drinks, and costumes of all kinds are welcome!

For those of you not in the know, Delta Beer Lab is a small, ambitious brewery that's been fighting the good fight for a while.

So why not cart a bunch of local crafters and a few food trucks out there to have some fun?

This small event will, like other MMM events feature a highly curated selection of local artisans and be hosted by a popular local establishment.

Looking forward to seeing you all there!

ENTERTAINMENT----

Mediums

Face Painting

Costumes

Trick or Treating

Kids Crafting Corner

Music

FOOD OPTIONS----

To Be Announced!

VENDOR LIST----

To Be Announced!

Watch for updates at https://www.facebook.com/events/226342177035605/