Demand and Supply in Post-Conflict Governance: Legacies of Armed Conflict in Chechnya

press release: What alternatives to the state exist after conflict and when do citizens rely on them instead of, or alongside, relying on state authorities? Rather than focusing exclusively on state or non-state actors, this lecture begins by laying out a comprehensive framework to study who governs and how. Using interviews, oral history, and survey data, Klyachkina shows that while the historical legacies of Soviet institutions in Chechnya constrained the range of possible governance arrangements, the differential patterns of violence in the two Chechen Wars altered both the demand and supply sides of governance. As a result, while state institutions continue to regulate goods provision, there is significant variation in both dispute resolution and symbolic practices, where the legacies of the armed conflicts are particularly prominent.

