media release: The RSVP of Dane County May Triad program is Dementia Care in a Crisis and will be presented by Joy Schmidt, the Dementia Crisis Program Specialist within the Adult Protective Services Division for Dane County. The program is Wednesday May 8 at 10:00 AM via Zoom.

Prevention and planning are key, but sometimes we can do all the right things and still end up in crisis. In this session we will discuss the challenges that come with dementia care and ways to prepare for the crisis when it comes. This will include information about maintaining the safety of both the individual with dementia and those around them. We will discuss de-escalation strategies and create safety plans.

Joy Schmidt has a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Indiana University with a specialty in Gerontology. She found she had an affinity to being around older adults as a teenager and went on to volunteering in retirement communities and then working in nursing homes. Joy has worked in many areas of Senior Services, which include, community work with local Senior Centers, community and professional education at the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance, Dementia Care Specialist for the ADRC and currently as the Dementia Crisis Program Specialist within the Adult Protective Services Division for Dane County. In this role she works with those who are at risk of losing their home, either in the community or within facilities, due to behaviors brought on by cognitive disorders and works to help them stabilize in place, whenever possible.

To receive the Zoom link, email me at TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org. And please help us get the word out. If you know of people who might be interested in this program, please forward this email to them. Finally, a printable flyer is available here in case you would like to put this announcement on a bulletin board.