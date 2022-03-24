media release: This spring, the La Follette School will host leading experts to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing our country.

The event series American Democracy, American Dream will examine the importance of public policy’s influence on democracy and everyday American life. Events will cover the history of 19th century petitioning, America’s evolving role on the global stage, and capitalism’s effects on the working class.

All spring events are free. With the exception of our annual Alumni & Friends Reception, all events will be open to the public and livestreamed online.

March 24 — Daniel Carpenter, Democracy by Petition

Discovery Building and via livestream, 5–6 p.m.

Harvard University Professor of Government Daniel Carpenter will discuss his book Democracy by Petition, which traces the explosion and expansion of petitioning across the North American continent. Petitions facilitated the extension of suffrage, the decline of feudal land tenure, and advances in liberty for women, African Americans, and Indigenous peoples.

The series continues with events on April 14, May 2 and May 4. Find the full schedule here.