Democracy in Action

media release: Thursday, July 2 and 9 from 5 to 6:45 p.m. and Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 2:45 p.m.

Meet at: History Maker Space, 1 S. Pinckney Street

This walking tour explores the layered and multifaceted history of Wisconsin. During the tour, participants will consider the different layers of government from federal to local that shape everyday lives, as well as discuss the ways individuals and groups have contributed to the democratic process. Conversation will highlight how Wisconsinites have engaged over time with issues they cared about, and spotlight democracy-forward movements and legislation that impacted local, state, and national politics. Tour stops include the state Capitol, various locations on the Capitol Square, State Street, and the Library Mall on the UW Campus. The cost is $20 per person.

Adult (18-64): $20

Teen (13-17): $20

Senior (65+): $20

Children (5-12): $20

Children Under 5: Free

Advanced registration is required.