Democratizing Data
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Crossroads of Ideas: Democratizing Data
Dive deep into the data lifecycle with leading experts who will discuss how to make scientific data FAIR—Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable. Explore the processes that ensure data availability, and learn why openness in data is crucial for advancing our understanding of the world.
Panelists
- Brian Bockelman, Investigator, Research Computing, Morgridge Institute for Research
- Margaret Thairu, Researcher, Handelsman Lab , Wisconsin Institute for Discovery
- Cameron Cook, Data & Digital Scholarship Manager, UW–Madison Libraries
Info
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Lectures & Seminars