Demonstration of Hand Processing
Willy Street Park 1002 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us to explore all the hand tools used to process dried flax straw into clean fiber. You'll learn about the hows and whys each step is important, and have an opportunity to try your hand at cleaning some Wisconsin grown flax fiber.
Presenter: Leslie Schroeder of Midwest Linen Revival accompanied by long time flax enthusiast, master weaver, and frequent presenter Tom Blodgett.
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Willy Street Park 1002 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Crafts, Home & Garden, Special Events