media release: A philosophical conversation about AI and consciousness, the impact of AI on jobs, the arts, and the environment. Stop by to participate for a discussion on the topic, Demystifying AI: Is it the future of humanity or our demise? With E. Hughes, author of Reality Unbound: The Digital Mind (and the Nature of Reality). If you would like to participate as a speaker, please send your proposal via https://realityunbound.org/

Comments and public discourse at this event is welcome.