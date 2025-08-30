Demystifying AI: Is it the Future of Humanity or our Demise?

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Stop by for a symposium/discussion on AI, Demystifying AI: Is it the future of humanity or our demise? With E. Hughes, author of Reality Unbound: The Digital Mind (and the Nature of Reality). If you would like to participate as a speaker, please send your proposal or reach out via https://realityunbound.org/

Comments and public discourse at this event is welcome.

