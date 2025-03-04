Demystifying Plants

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Level-up your gardening game this spring! Join us for the Growing Gardeners Series: Gardener’s Bootcamp. Brand new and seasoned gardeners will take away new information to grow healthier plants and design eye-catching gardens that benefit your backyard ecosystem. Sign up for the whole series or mix and match the topics that interest you!

Demystifying Plants - Tuesday, March 4, 6-7:30 pm

Whether you are a seasoned gardener or have a brand new green thumb, having some background on basic plant biology can be a huge help to a successful garden.

Instructors: Sam Malone & Samara Eisner, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

$15 for non-members, $12 for members, $10 for Olbrich Botanical Gardens volunteers, per lecture

Thank you to this series' sponsor, Barbara Mathis!

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Environment, Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars
608-245-3648
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Demystifying Plants - 2025-03-04 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Demystifying Plants - 2025-03-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Demystifying Plants - 2025-03-04 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Demystifying Plants - 2025-03-04 18:00:00 ical