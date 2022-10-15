Demystifying the Publishing Industry

media release: Join Rachel Werner, Ari Tison, and Ty Chapman for a conversation about their experiences in the publishing industry from before they were published through today. The authors will discuss various aspects of their journey to publication, including (but certainly not limited to) finding an agent, securing a book contract, navigating gatekeepers, pitching books in multiple genres, and collaborating with editors. This event will be a true discussion with audience questions and participation a vital and encouraged part of the program