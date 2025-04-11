Denise La Grassa Band

media release: Denise La Grassa is a Chicago-based singer-songwriter whose music fuses blues, roots, rock, gospel, and funk, creating a fresh, soulful sound with a sharp lyrical edge. A former Second City touring performer, she brings a compelling stage presence with powerhouse vocals. Her latest album, Sundown Rising, showcases her signature blend of socially conscious blues, from the historical reflection of its title track to the fiery blues of Loving for Love’s sake, and the gospel-infused Hope in Love. With a career shaped by resilience and reinvention, La Grassa continues to push the boundaries of modern blues, delivering performances that are as thought-provoking as they are electrifying.

Denise La Grassa