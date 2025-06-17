media release: Join local author Denise S. Robbins for the release of her debut novel, The Unmapping. In conversation with Madison author Maggie Ginsberg, Robbins will read from and discuss the novel, which has been called “deeply imaginative,” “genre-defying” and a “fun, mind-bending read.” The Unmapping, about a mysterious phenomenon leading to cities to rearrange every day, explores life in a state of emergency, climate change, and the nature of reality. Event will include Q&A and signing.

While we encourage RSVPs to help us with planning, please note that this is a FIRST COME FIRST SERVED seated event. Please arrive early!

About Denise S. Robbins:

Denise S. Robbins is from Madison, Wisconsin, the city where she grew up and to which she returned after sixteen years of living and working in climate activism on the East Coast. The former communications director at the notable Chesapeake Climate Action Network, she continues to work as a consultant for several climate advocacy groups. In Madison she lives with her husband in a yellow house circled by oaks and pines and two owls. She is a Pushcart Prize–nominated author whose stories have been published in literary journals including The Barcelona Review, Gulf Coast, and more. Learn more at www.denisesrobbins.com.

About Maggie Ginsberg:

Maggie Ginsberg is a writer, editor and author in Wisconsin. Her debut novel, Still True, was published by the University of Wisconsin Press and won the Wisconsin Library Association's 2023 WLA Literary Award for Fiction. It was also the honorable mention selection for the 2022 Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award, among other honors. She is the Writer for the University of Wisconsin–Madison's Division of the Arts, and is the former managing editor at Madison Magazine, a publication for which she's written since 2006. As a long-time freelance writer for city, regional and national magazines, her nonfiction work has been honored by the American Society of Journalists and Authors, the National City and Regional Magazine Association, and the Milwaukee Press Club. She was born in Minnesota and lives with her family in Wisconsin.