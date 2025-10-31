Dennett

to

Buy Tickets

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: This Halloween, step into the underground as Dennett takes over Liquid on October 31st with his gritty, bass-heavy house sound that’s turning heads across the scene. From his addictive remixes of Cloonee’s “Stephanie” and Bradeazys “Backstage Baddies” to his raw, high-energy sets, Dennett is here to shake up your Halloween night and keep you dancing until the witching hour. 

Info

Liquid-cr-Nick-Meddaugh.jpg

Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Halloween, Music
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Dennett - 2025-10-31 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dennett - 2025-10-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dennett - 2025-10-31 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dennett - 2025-10-31 21:00:00 ical